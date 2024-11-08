Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.47.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CMG opened at $58.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.