CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.12. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.91.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.85.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common

