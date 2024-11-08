CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 14882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

CI Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $720.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is -235.99%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

