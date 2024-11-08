Cineplex FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.

Cineplex Stock Performance

TSE:CGX opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

