Cineplex FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million.
TSE:CGX opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
