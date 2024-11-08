City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 419.73 ($5.46), with a volume of 873534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.51).

City of London Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 433.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 428.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

City of London Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. City of London’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

