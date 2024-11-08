CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Critical Survey

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and CleanSpark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 3.36 -$3.78 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $168.41 million 20.40 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00 CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 57.82%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39%

Volatility & Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

