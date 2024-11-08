Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $95,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

