Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Pablo G. Mercado Sells 2,500 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $442.99 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $445.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $138,987,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

