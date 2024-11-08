Comparing The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Fujitsu”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $3.10 billion 1.86 $499.96 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.32 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Dividends

The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 6.94% 13.93% 7.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fujitsu beats The Berkeley Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

