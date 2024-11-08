Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 9,605 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $227.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average is $224.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.78 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

