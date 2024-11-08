Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $119.78.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.