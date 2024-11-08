Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $497.10 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.12 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.49 and a 200 day moving average of $474.78. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

