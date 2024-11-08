Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $810.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

