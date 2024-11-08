Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 255 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

