comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SCOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. comScore has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.80% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that comScore will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

