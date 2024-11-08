Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $123.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

