Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 643 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $74.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

