Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 491.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 160.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 67,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR opened at $62.31 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,098.84% and a net margin of 96.63%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5144 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $6.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

