Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Conduent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Stock Down 1.2 %

CNDT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.