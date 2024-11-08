Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Conduent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Conduent Stock Down 1.2 %
CNDT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.48.
Conduent Company Profile
