Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $12.05 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,837 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.97 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

