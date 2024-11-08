Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $18.09 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 417,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 11.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSHQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 322,217 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 229,826 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 171,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XSHQ stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

