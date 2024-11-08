Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,355 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.38% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $42,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,860 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after buying an additional 194,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,655,000 after buying an additional 150,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 285.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 143,482 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

