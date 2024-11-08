Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBTH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

Shares of IBTH stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

