Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 1,312 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,665 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $442.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.20 and its 200 day moving average is $341.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $445.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

