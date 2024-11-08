Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 2,356 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 150.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 88,936 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $133.88 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

