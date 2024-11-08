Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 3,429 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 75,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 243,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

