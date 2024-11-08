Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 413.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $73,881,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JCI opened at $81.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

