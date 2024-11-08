Consolidated Planning Corp Has $3.17 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.05 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

