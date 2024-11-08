Consolidated Planning Corp Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $124.77. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

