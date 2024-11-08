Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 175,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $200.24 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

