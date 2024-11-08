Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,621,000 shares changing hands.

Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

