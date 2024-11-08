Contrasting Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lottery.com and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electronic Arts 0 8 12 1 2.67

Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $165.37, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lottery.com has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -505.07% -74.33% -43.74% Electronic Arts 14.12% 18.56% 10.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and Electronic Arts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $6.48 million 0.45 -$25.47 million ($9.62) -0.03 Electronic Arts $7.56 billion 5.55 $1.27 billion $3.89 41.13

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com. Lottery.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Lottery.com on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.