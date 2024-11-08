Contrasting Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Swatch Group and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Swatch Group 3 1 0 0 1.25 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A Shimano 9.65% 5.14% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares The Swatch Group and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shimano pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Swatch Group and Shimano”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Swatch Group $8.78 billion 2.69 $967.98 million N/A N/A Shimano $3.38 billion 3.97 $434.11 million $0.31 48.51

The Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Risk & Volatility

The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Swatch Group beats Shimano on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials, watch hands, bracelets, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.