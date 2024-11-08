Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,826. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $203,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,574.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $203,588.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,574.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

