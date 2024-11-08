Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:ISV FY2024 Earnings

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Information Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.95. The firm has a market cap of C$507.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.72 and a 52 week high of C$30.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of C$60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.40 million.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

