Cormark Issues Positive Forecast for CCL Industries Earnings

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

