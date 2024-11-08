Cormark Predicts Calibre Mining’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%.
Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.2 %
CXB stock opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$80,103.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
