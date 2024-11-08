Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 825,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $14,306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after buying an additional 458,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

