This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Coya Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink