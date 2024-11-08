Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 13.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 270,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 279.6% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.