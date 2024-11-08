Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock valued at $31,040,994 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE STZ opened at $233.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $224.76 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

