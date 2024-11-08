Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 239,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176,301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 945.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,489,000 after purchasing an additional 969,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,427,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 870,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

