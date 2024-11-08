Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $208.14 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

