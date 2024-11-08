Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

