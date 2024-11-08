Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) to Issue $1.24 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.2435 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
