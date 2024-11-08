CRH plc Declares Dividend of $0.35 (LON:CRH)

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 7,692 ($100.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,116.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 4,682 ($60.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,500 ($110.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,895.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,457.84.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.