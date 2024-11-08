CRH plc Declares Dividend of $0.35 (LON:CRH)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

CRH plc (LON:CRHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 7,692 ($100.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,116.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 4,682 ($60.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,500 ($110.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,895.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,457.84.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for CRH (LON:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.