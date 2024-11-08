CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $323.90 and last traded at $326.44. 803,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,050,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.10, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

