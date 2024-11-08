CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
