Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Curaleaf Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,210. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

