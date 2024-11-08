CureVac (CVAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 422.66%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. On average, analysts expect CureVac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CureVac Stock Down 1.1 %

CureVac stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CureVac has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

